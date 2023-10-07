WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

There were reports that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are planning to approach Anushka Sharma for the film. But now, a recent report suggests that the actress has rejected the film.
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif was announced in 2021. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, but till now the movie has not yet started rolling. From the past few months, there have been multiple reports about the film.

According to reports Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the film as she has given her dates to Citadel season 2. A report stated that Katrina Kaif has also opted out of the movie, however another report claims that she is still a part of the project.

It was said that the makers are planning to approach Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for Jee Le Zaraa. However, now, a recent report has stated that Anushka has rejected the film due to date issues.

Well, netizens are not much happy with the multiple reports revolving around the movie. A netizen tweeted, “Good decision imperfect cast anyways she was.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Next news it's shelved and we don't want this movie now, Farhan keep this to yourself.” Check out the tweets below...

Maybe the makers need to clarify about Jee Le Zaraa and the casting of the film as the multiple reports are just confusing people.

When the film was announced in 2021, everyone was very excited about it as we haven’t seen a female-led road trip movie yet in Hindi. So, it is a fresh concept and with a cast like PeeCee, Alia, and Katrina, it was expected to do well at the box office.

But now, let’s wait and watch when Jee Le Zaraa will be made and with which actresses.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

