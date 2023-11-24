Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie’s worldwide collection is ₹1,050.30 crore and has broken a lot of records.

The movie was loved by the audiences and it was quite evident. Be it the songs, the action, or the characters, everything was on-point and delivered to the audience’s expectations.

Also read - Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline and some loopholes

The fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan loved the cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger in the movie and the scene became one of the highlights of the movie.

However, not just Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but John Abrahim as the antagonist was adored by the audiences as they were really impressed by his performance.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe and recently Tiger 3 was released which is also garnering a lot of love and admiration by the audience. Salman Khan’s role as Tiger has always been admired and this time Salman Khan really impressed the audiences.

Now while there are movies of all the heroes like Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir, it is reported that soon there is going to be a spin-off about John Abrahim’s character of Jim.

That’s right, As per reports, John Abrahim’s Jim prequel is set to go on floors next year and it is also said that Hrithik Roshan may join this film too.

Well, this will be interesting to watch, however, we are still waiting for an official confirmation.

Also read - Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

What do you think about this prequel? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.