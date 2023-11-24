Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know

Now while there are movies of all the heroes like Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir, it is reported that soon there is going to be a spin-off about John Abrahim’s character of Jim.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 11:40
movie_image: 
John Abrahim

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie’s worldwide collection is ₹1,050.30 crore and has broken a lot of records.

The movie was loved by the audiences and it was quite evident. Be it the songs, the action, or the characters, everything was on-point and delivered to the audience’s expectations.

Also read - Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline and some loopholes

The fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan loved the cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger in the movie and the scene became one of the highlights of the movie.

However, not just Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but John Abrahim as the antagonist was adored by the audiences as they were really impressed by his performance.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe and recently Tiger 3 was released which is also garnering a lot of love and admiration by the audience. Salman Khan’s role as Tiger has always been admired and this time Salman Khan really impressed the audiences.

Now while there are movies of all the heroes like Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir, it is reported that soon there is going to be a spin-off about John Abrahim’s character of Jim.

That’s right, As per reports, John Abrahim’s Jim prequel is set to go on floors next year and it is also said that Hrithik Roshan may join this film too.

Well, this will be interesting to watch, however, we are still waiting for an official confirmation.

Also read - Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

What do you think about this prequel? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Pathaan YRF Spy universe Shah Rujh Khan SRK Salman Khan Tiger Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Kabir John Abrahim Jim Jim prequel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 11:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No: Anurag Dhobal has a massive fight with Munawar Faruqi regarding his girlfriend Najia!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television these days.The reality show has been the talk...
Exclusive! Pallavi is a combination of everything from anger to love and beauty to brains: Ayushi Khurana on shooting for Aangan - Aapno Ka
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,...
Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Veer and Keerat get hurt, Sahiba slaps Keerat’s coach
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office....
Durva’s evil plan against Savi fails miserably in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon showcase a high voltage drama.The show starring Shakti...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja Hegde
Ravishing! Pooja Hegde is here to paint the town pink with THIS hot look, check it out
Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin
Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur
Ileana D'Cruz
Lovely! Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz surprised her fans by sharing the cutest picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan; Says ‘So immensely thankful’
Hrithik Roshan
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023
Animal
Animal trailer! A massy representation of intense love between father and son
Anvesha Vij
Hottie! Anvesha Vij’s beauty and hotness is sure to mesmerize you, check it out