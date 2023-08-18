Woah! Ayushmann Khurrana agrees to play heroine in a KJo film, read more

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to become a Karan Johar hero in his directorial debut, and now the actor has made it clear that he can even be a heroine in his film.
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has been waiting to be a Karan Johar hero for quite a while now. The Dream Girl 2 star even revealed in the Koffee With Karan show to Karan Johar that he had asked him for work in his initial days and he gave his office number, to which he was refused a job as they told him that they don't cast outsiders, but today dynamics have changed. 

The Dream Girl 2 star got candid with Bollywood Life, and we quizzed him if he would like to make any call to a director, who would that be? 

Instantly, Ayushmann replied that it would be Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday, who was sitting along with him in the interview, suggested that he can play 'Pooja' in KJo's film, to which he said, "Yes, now I am ready to do even that". 

Well, we hope Karan Johar will adhere to this. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and he definitely deserves to get everything he aspires to when it comes to exploring.

Ayushmann even got candid with us and mentioned that he loved Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and especially the Jhumka song; it's a vibe. 

Currently, Ayushmann is waiting for the release of his next film, Dream Girl 2, which is a sequel to his OG film where he played the female and won hearts as Pooja. The film stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady and is all set to hit the cinemas on August 25, 2023.

