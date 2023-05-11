Woah! Babil Khan addresses criticism over his fashion and style statements; Says ‘I am being trolled a lot too because I make these risky choices…’

MUMBAI: Actor Babil Khan has been attracting attention for his profound life insights in addition to his unique fashion choices. He shares the lessons he's learned along the road, as well as the impact of his parents on both his personal and professional lives. Regarding his appearance in fashion, he says, “I am being lauded for it, no doubt, but I am being trolled a lot too because I make these risky choices. That’s what fashion is these days.”

He added, “And not just fashion, with everything. Don’t be scared to put yourself out there. You will get trolled, but if you don’t take yourself too seriously and if you don’t make yourself feel too important from a space of ego, and then you put yourself out there, it is much more productive and you will see that there is more growth in your art because of that.”

Babil, whose latest movie, The Friday Night Plan, did not get excellent reviews, talks about the lessons he learned from his late father, the late actor Irrfan Khan. He added, “In terms of failures, I have learnt more from myself than from my father. When he was there, I was never failing and I never felt that I was. It was only after him that I got this fear of failure. I’ve realised that watching him pass away, you get such a strong sense of mortality. You are here one day and you are not the next. There is no time to doubt yourself. Kya hoga? Log mazaak udaaayenge? Troll karenge? At least you put yourself out there and that’s your win. That’s what I learned. And, don’t make yourself feel too important and the fear of failure will come down. We are going to live and we are going to die, and it’s all gonna be okay. That helps me.”

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar have a close relationship that is crucial to his journey. He mentioned, “I am nothing without my mother. My mother is the most important woman in my life. She is a part of everything I do. Every move I make, I need to have her by my side,” Babil expresses. “It’s not just because I won’t be able to do anything without her guidance, but it is like, ‘Till you’re there, I will take everything from you.’ She is the most powerful and artistically intelligent woman I have ever met in my entire life.”

Babil acknowledges that his mother had a big influence on his development. He added, “Mumma helps me with everything. If I go to an event and everyone is pampering and calling me. I come back home, my mom sits me down and gives me 15 criticisms on how I can become better. No matter what I do or how much effort I put in, coming back home to mumma is like, she will hug me and appreciate me as well, but it is also about being better always. That’s how she keeps me grounded. Even the environment and energy at home is very natural and grounded. Jab aapko sach sunaai dega aur jab aap sach ke saath rahoge, tab aap grounded ho.”

In response to the common misunderstanding that he is constantly drunk, Babil states, “Please mention that I am not high all the time. People keep saying in the comments that he looks high, because of my eyes. But, it is just that baba se mujhe yeh eyes mili hain, I have baggy eyes, I am not high.”

