WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video

Nakuul Mehta plays the role of Ram Kapoor in Sony TV’s popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-starring Disha Parmar as Priya Sood

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 13:13
movie_image: 
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video

MUMBAI: It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of being on-air today. The leads of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, had garnered a massive fan following owing to their impeccable on-screen chemistry. The couple has been given the hashtag Raya by fans. On the special day of the show, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of the whole cast and crew gathered together for celebrations and lip-syncing the theme song.

Also Read:Exciting! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and Sneha Namanandi reunites and we can't keep calm

In the video Nakuul is seen along with Disha Parmar, Reena Agarwal, Shubhavi Choksey, and others.

The who team is seen miserably trying to lip sync the theme track Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Nakuul shared in the captions, “Wanted to keep it real. It’s a YEAR OF BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 but we still can’t lip sync it right! However what we do get right.. back at us.. is your love, warmth and beauty Thank you for making us a part of your lives! #365DaysOfBadeAchheLagteHain2.” He also wrote in the video, “Cos only in desi TV serial will everybody get the lip sync right.”

Also Read:AWW! Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son turns Krishna

Sneha Namanandi commented, “Bliss”, Alefia Kapadia commented, “Awwww Happy One Year #oneyearofbalh2”, Disha Parmar commented, “This is Happy One Year to all of us!”. Numerous fans of the show dropped heart emojis.

 
Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal kanupriya pandit Manraj Singh Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 13:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. The actress-dancer shared a dance...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible for have a MAHASANGAM
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is one channel...
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda
MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed...
Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and the whole team of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan rejoice as the show completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a mature romance based in modern-day...
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
MUMBAI: It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj looks at Vanraj’s hand, turns insecure
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
Latest Video