Woah! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser details out with release date and duration, deets inside

MUMBAI : While the principal shoot of BMCM is already completed, the action-packed entertainer, produced by Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, is currently in the post production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the promotional campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will begin in January with a teaser.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, aka BMCM, is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Even Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of this movie. The movie has become a part of many conversations as Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff.

The expectations about the action-meter has gone up, especially after watching a glimpse of action earlier where the audience saw Akshay and Tiger in their killer action avatar.

The hype about the movie is really building up and earlier we saw some bts pictures from the sets of the movie.

Now while the buzz of the movie is on the rise, here’s another update that will surely get you hooked. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s details are out and it is reported that the duration of the teaser is going to be 1 minute 42 seconds. Also, the release of the teaser will be on the Republic day weekend.

