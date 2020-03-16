WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project, details inside

Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy with Sameer Vidwans' directorial Satyprem Ki Katha followed by Shehzada and a new project with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 14:24
MUMBAI: After the superhit Box Office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sameer Vidwans’ directorial Satyprem Ki Katha. However, if reports are to be believed then the actor is very soon going to collaborate with south actress Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project and it is confirmed.

Kartik is all set to pair with the very spontaneous and natural Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame, in a very special project. While details of the project are under wraps, sources close to Kartik Aaryan confirm that this fresh pair is definitely happening “very shortly, in the next week or so.”

Meanwhile, On Thursday, Kartik shared an adorable video of a young street vendor who came to him and told him how much he loved 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He said he had gone to watch the film and he also did the signature step of the film before asking the actor for a selfie. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “No Reward bigger than this? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next. Kartik is currently busy with his upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial and produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Karan Sharma. Besides, he has Shehzada in the pipeline.

