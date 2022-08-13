WOAH! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience in Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rakshaa Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar and has Ram Setu and Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 20:52
WOAH! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience in Jolly LLB 3

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s recently released Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed reviews. However, if reports are to be believed, the Samrat Prithviraj actor is getting back to play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3. The film in question will be produced by Star Studios with Subhash Kapoor as the director and go on floors next year.

“Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two,” revealed a source close to the production house.

“The writing is more or less locked and the team will soon move onto locking the other cast members followed by a prolonged recce. The idea is to take the film on floors by early 2023 and get it ready for a late 2023 release. The idea cracked by Subhash Kapoor for the third instalment has got everyone excited,” the source added.

Talking of Jolly LLB franchise, it kicked off in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead and proved to be a sleeper hit. The next one released in 2017, and entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office. There are special plans in place for the third one, which shall be unveiled in the due course of time. Saurabh Shukla, who has been a key member of both the films, will be a part of Jolly LLB 3 as well.

Credit: Pinkvilla

