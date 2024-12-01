Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’

Sunny Deol was asked about one thing he hated about Shah Rukh Khan on the talk show Koffee with Karan. The actor from Gadar 2 stated, “What I don’t like about him is making the actors a commodity.”
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Boman Irani is most recently starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki, has shared his thoughts regarding his collaborations with the actor on several projects. Boman stated that everyone always looks forward to Shah Rukh's visit and described how he makes people laugh on shoots.

Boman stated in an interview, “I think Shah Rukh Khan understands where he came from. I think I’m judging. I may be wrong, but he understands what it is for a person to be doing one of their first films in the film industry and how one is treated. Not as a commodity, not as a person who’s supplying something; that person is supplying his talent, his art, his being. I think he understands that.”

Boman Irani said that Shah Rukh Khan cherished his early days in the industry, not just because they were successful but also because they were very important to him. Boman believes Shah Rukh prefers a positive vibe on the film set when new people arrive because it enhances the film.

He declared, “People are walking in, feeling nice; there’s a certain energy when he arrives. Nobody is petrified. People are looking forward to his arrival, and then we can start cracking jokes. He will always start with a joke, and more often than not, the magic bullet of all that Shah Rukh fires is a joke on himself. This is the greatest talent that he has.”

In addition, Boman addressed Shah Rukh's sudden return, claiming that those making decisions about his future are not familiar with him. He stated, “Let’s imagine he did not have these three great hits. So what do we judge Shah Rukh Khan by? What happens only today, only by the three hits? No, we respect him even more for his tenacity, but legacy, man, you can’t mess around with that. He likes entertaining people. He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces.”

