Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi

Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and personally. He said that he was forthright with his ex-wife, the late Mona Shourie, to whom he was married when he fell in love with Sridevi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:16
movie_image: 
BONEY KAPOOR

MUMBAI:  Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and personally. He said that he was forthright with his ex-wife, the late Mona Shourie, to whom he was married when he fell in love with Sridevi. He tied the knot with Sridevi secretly in 1996, but only made it public some months later, when she began showing.

Also read - Must read! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on the delay of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney said that he regrets Sridevi didn’t get to witness her daughters’ success, nor his successful foray into regional language cinema, which was her idea. 

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai with him. He said that he was interrogated by Dubai authorities for several hours before being given a ‘clean chit’

He said, “I’m not a powerful family man; I’m just a simple family man. A caring, loving son, brother, husband to my wife, father to my children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi. In fact, even with Mona I was absolutely honest. The best way to describe me would be, ‘a simple, honest man who has been sincere to everybody around him’. I’m blessed to get this opportunity to do what I get to do, and I couldn’t have done it without my family members.”

Boney was married to Mona Shouri from 1983 to 1996, the same year he tied the knot with Sridevi, but secretly. “My marriage to Sri took place in Shirdi, on June 2. That’s when we exchanged vows. We were there, we spent the night there. And it was only in January 1997, when her pregnancy was seen, that we had no choice but to marry publicly. In public, we were married only in January 1997. There are still some scribes who write that Janhvi was conceived before marriage,” he said.

Also read - Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose”, netizens troll Boney Kapoor for his picture with model Gigi Hadid

Speaking fondly of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor concluded, “She was my strength, she was my lifeline, and she remains in my thoughts all the time. It is unfortunate that she had to go so soon, when I needed her the most, when I wanted her to see the success of her daughters. I wanted her to see how I’ve done regional films, because it was her idea that I should do regional films. I’m trying to fulfil all her dreams, and I’ll continue to do so.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Boney Kapoor Sridevi Mona Shourie Arjun Kapoor Jahnvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
MUMBAI: The crime-drama Bambai Meri Jaan, released on Prime Video last month, chronicles the life of gangster Dara...
Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set
MUMBAI: In the recent past, star Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand have found success with their holiday...
Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside
MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of...
Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi
MUMBAI:  Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and...
Pandya Store: Danger! Workers attack Amresh by revealing their demands
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside
MUMBAI:  Aamir Khan is one of the most talented and bankable stars of the Hindi film industry. He was last seen on the...
Recent Stories
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
Hrithik Roshan
Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set
Aamir Khan
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside
Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon
Revealed! Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming romantic comedy gets pushed to 2024, will have a February release
Navya Nanda
Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch a local train" netizens troll Navya Nanda for her ramp walk
Pooja Bhalekar
Sexy! Actress Pooja Bhalekar is too hot to handle in these clicks