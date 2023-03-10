Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi

MUMBAI: Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and personally. He said that he was forthright with his ex-wife, the late Mona Shourie, to whom he was married when he fell in love with Sridevi. He tied the knot with Sridevi secretly in 1996, but only made it public some months later, when she began showing.

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney said that he regrets Sridevi didn’t get to witness her daughters’ success, nor his successful foray into regional language cinema, which was her idea.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai with him. He said that he was interrogated by Dubai authorities for several hours before being given a ‘clean chit’

He said, “I’m not a powerful family man; I’m just a simple family man. A caring, loving son, brother, husband to my wife, father to my children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi. In fact, even with Mona I was absolutely honest. The best way to describe me would be, ‘a simple, honest man who has been sincere to everybody around him’. I’m blessed to get this opportunity to do what I get to do, and I couldn’t have done it without my family members.”

Boney was married to Mona Shouri from 1983 to 1996, the same year he tied the knot with Sridevi, but secretly. “My marriage to Sri took place in Shirdi, on June 2. That’s when we exchanged vows. We were there, we spent the night there. And it was only in January 1997, when her pregnancy was seen, that we had no choice but to marry publicly. In public, we were married only in January 1997. There are still some scribes who write that Janhvi was conceived before marriage,” he said.

Speaking fondly of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor concluded, “She was my strength, she was my lifeline, and she remains in my thoughts all the time. It is unfortunate that she had to go so soon, when I needed her the most, when I wanted her to see the success of her daughters. I wanted her to see how I’ve done regional films, because it was her idea that I should do regional films. I’m trying to fulfil all her dreams, and I’ll continue to do so.”

