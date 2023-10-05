WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which took the box office by storm earlier this year, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 240 crore. Well now, this year as well as next year, we will get to watch some of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.

So, today let’s look at the list of upcoming movies that are made on a super high budget.

Adipurush



Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s budget is reportedly between Rs. 550-600 crore which is very high. It will surely be interesting to watch what response it will get at the box office.

Jawan



After Pathaan, now everyone is eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs.200-240 crore. Well, let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to break the box office collection of Pathaan.

Tiger 3



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t do well at the box office, now all eyes are on Tiger 3. Reportedly, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs. 300 crore.

Project K



Prabhas will be starring in multiple big budget films and one of them is Project K. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is being made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Pushpa 2



Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited upcoming film. While the first instalment was a blockbuster at the box office, the budget of the second instalment is Rs. 350 crore.

