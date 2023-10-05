WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked

This year as well as next year, we will get to watch some of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema. Check out the list below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Adipurush, Tiger 3

MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which took the box office by storm earlier this year, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 240 crore. Well now, this year as well as next year, we will get to watch some of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.

So, today let’s look at the list of upcoming movies that are made on a super high budget.

Adipurush


Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s budget is reportedly between Rs. 550-600 crore which is very high. It will surely be interesting to watch what response it will get at the box office.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?

Jawan


After Pathaan, now everyone is eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs.200-240 crore. Well, let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to break the box office collection of Pathaan.

Tiger 3


Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t do well at the box office, now all eyes are on Tiger 3. Reportedly, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan


Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs. 300 crore.

Project K


Prabhas will be starring in multiple big budget films and one of them is Project K. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is being made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Pushpa 2


Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited upcoming film. While the first instalment was a blockbuster at the box office, the budget of the second instalment is Rs. 350 crore.  

Which movies are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush, “Kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Tiger 3 JAWAN Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Project K Pushpa 2 Prabhas Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Allu Arjun Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Rashi leave Pushpa’s home to live with Dilip on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible follows the journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a strong and independent woman...
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which took the box office by storm...
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”
MUMBAI :  Kriti Sanon by now has proved that she is not just a pretty face but also a talented actress. With films like...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj points fingers at Kavya's character, latter curses him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragic! Sai consoles Virat and assures him of Pakhi’s return
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Madhur Bhandarkar
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh
Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh to share screen in an upcoming project?