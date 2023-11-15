Woah! From bussing tables to becoming every celeb's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry introduces himself to the world

How many times have you googled 'Who is Orry and what does he do?' However, it is well known that Orhan Awatramani is friends with a number of famous kids, including Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday.
ORHAN AWARTRAMANI

MUMBAI : How many times have you googled 'Who is Orry and what does he do?' However, it is well known that Orhan Awatramani is friends with a number of famous kids, including Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday.

Also read - Mystery solved! This is what every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry does for a living

In an upcoming interview titled Men's Locker Room, Orhan, often known as Orry, talked about his past of "bussing tables." He also remembered the first time he was captured by paparazzi. Orry went on to discuss his "close bond" and celebrity friendships with Rakhi Sawant.

Orry claimed to have "graduated from the school of life" here, in a similar vein to how he had informed Cosmopolitan India that he is "working on himself." "My experiences have been my education," he said.

"I have graduated from the school of life. My experiences have been my education. And I am a boy, who has lived. (To be his friend) You have to be famous. If I am advertising the good times, babe, I am advertising the bad times. You click with me, I click with you. I am a marketing genius... Friendship is a complicated thing, it is not a simple thing like you liked my picture and I liked yours. It is beyond that. It's – you have to look good in my pictures... Rakhi Sawant and I also have a really close bond," he said in the viral teaser of his upcoming podcast interview. 

While answering another question, Orry said, "So, back in the day, when I used to buss tables, at our group, a little waiters' group..." Several netizens have reacted and are in shock about learning this fact about Orry. However, the question about what he does for a living still hasn't been answered. 

Orry claimed he 'loves drama' in response to a question on red signs in a relationship. He went on, "The more flags, the more attractive the person." He added that it was because of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories that he "got papped" for the first time.

On Orry's Instagram account, you can find all A-list celebrities on the planet. He has been pictured at the Met Gala, all the major parties in the nation, and important fashion shows all around the globe. 

Also read - Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time

He has been photographed with Anne Hathaway, Joe Jonas, the Kardashians, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and cricketer Shubman Gill among many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

