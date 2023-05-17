WOAH! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan opts for Indian attire for her debut at Cannes; netizens have mixed response to her look

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut this year. The actress opted to wear Indian attire on day 1 and while her fans feel she looked stunning, a few netizens have trolled her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 11:20
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 has started on 16th May 2023 and our Indian celebs have started making a mark at the red carpet there. Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela have already started walking the red carpet, and Sara’s Indian avatar has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The actress wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and she looked stunning in it. She represented India at the Cannes. However, netizens have mixed responses to her Indian look.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/sara-ali-khan-jets-cannes-ahead-of-her-red-carpet-debut-actress-says-kedarnath

A netizen commented, “She always tries to represent her country and culture. So proud.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Sayad Kisi ki shadi pe gayi hai.” One more netizen commented, “Princess of PATAUDI at the CANNES.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Sara Ali Khan’s Indian look at the Cannes? Let us know in the comments below. While on day 1 she opted for Indian attire, it will be interesting to see what she wears in the upcoming days.

Talking about her movies, Sara will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie will release on 2nd June 2023, and the trailer of the film was released a couple of days ago and it has received a good response. It is Sara’s theatrical release after a long gap.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next, and Murder Mubarak.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/wow-anushka-sharma-sara-ali-khan-and-many-more-b-town-beauties-all-set-their-cannes

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Manushi Chhillar Esha Gupta Urvashi Rautela Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Ae Watan Mere Watan Murder Mubarak Gaslight Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 11:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Determined! Sahiba to design a collection for the common people
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Jealous! Sai introduces Satya as her husband; Virat upset
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline and fans dearly miss them
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is unstoppable ever since it hit the small screens. The show is...
WOAH! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan opts for Indian attire for her debut at Cannes; netizens have mixed response to her look
MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 has started on 16th May 2023 and our Indian celebs have started making a mark at the...
Junooniyatt: Sad! Jahaan fails to talk to Elahi, Jordan determined to not let Elahi go
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Exclusive! Indira Krishnan talks about her upcoming movie “Unlock Zindagi”, reveals the reason why she agreed to the project.
MUMBAI:Indira Krishnan is a veteran actress in the entertainment business who has been around for almost three decades....
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
WOAH! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan opts for Indian attire for her debut at Cannes; netizens have mixed response to her look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha Gupta
Cannes 2023: Gorgeous! Esha Gupta leaves netizens spellbound in a white sheer gown
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Parineeti Chopra
Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3