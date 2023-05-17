WOAH! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan opts for Indian attire for her debut at Cannes; netizens have mixed response to her look

MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 has started on 16th May 2023 and our Indian celebs have started making a mark at the red carpet there. Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela have already started walking the red carpet, and Sara’s Indian avatar has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The actress wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and she looked stunning in it. She represented India at the Cannes. However, netizens have mixed responses to her Indian look.

A netizen commented, “She always tries to represent her country and culture. So proud.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Sayad Kisi ki shadi pe gayi hai.” One more netizen commented, “Princess of PATAUDI at the CANNES.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Sara Ali Khan’s Indian look at the Cannes? Let us know in the comments below. While on day 1 she opted for Indian attire, it will be interesting to see what she wears in the upcoming days.

Talking about her movies, Sara will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie will release on 2nd June 2023, and the trailer of the film was released a couple of days ago and it has received a good response. It is Sara’s theatrical release after a long gap.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next, and Murder Mubarak.

