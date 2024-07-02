Woah! CBFC Requests Alterations in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Scenes

MUMBAI: The romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has undergone alterations as per the directives of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In particular, a scene depicting intimate moments between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been trimmed. Reports from Bollywood Hungama reveal that the CBFC has reduced the duration of the 'scene of sex act' by 25%, censoring approximately nine seconds of the sequence. Originally spanning 36 seconds, the scene has now been shortened to 27 seconds. Furthermore, the film has undergone an 'audio medication' process.

In addition to the alterations in the intimate scene, the CBFC has mandated the replacement of the word 'daru (alcohol)' with 'drink' in the latter portion of the movie. Moreover, the film's team has been instructed to incorporate an anti-smoking static message in Hindi with larger and more legible fonts. Subsequent to these adjustments, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, dated February 2. The runtime of the movie stands at 143.15 minutes, as indicated in the censor certificate.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, delving into an extraordinary love narrative set against the backdrop of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Shahid portrays a scientist who develops emotions and eventually ties the knot with Kriti's character, Sifra, an intellectually advanced female robot. The recently unveiled trailer showcased Shahid's character falling deeply in love with the robot.

Penned and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated for theatrical release on February 9 and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in prominent roles.

During a promotional event, Shahid Kapoor expressed his thoughts on the film, emphasizing its unique narrative. Quoted by news agency PTI, Shahid remarked, "I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back to back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word 'different' is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me."

