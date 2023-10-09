Woah! Check out the most expensive gifts received by the star kids of the Hindi film industry

MUMBAI: Celeb kids are born with a silver spoon and are under constant limelight, thanks to their parents' stardom. These star kids get a lot of love and expensive gifts from their parents. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan; a look at star kids who have some pricey stuff.

Also read - Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

1. Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan were gifted a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe by her parents. The price of the car is said to be Rs. 1.53 crores as per NewsMen.

2. Aryan Khan

Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan's elder son has an Audi A6 gifted to him by his daddy Cool, as per TOI. The car has several features including an anti-lock brake system, vacuum power assist, hydraulic brake assist, and much more.

3. AbRam

Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam received a unique gift from his father. The little one has a treehouse which is designed by National Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril. Moreover, his tree house has rooms, balconies, stairs, and much more.

4. Viaan Kundrra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's elder son Viaan Kundra owns a Lamborghini given to him by his mother worth Rs. 3.21 crores as per Newsmen. The star kid even owns some personalized jerseys.

5. Adira Chopra

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira was gifted two bungalows by her parents. The houses are located close to Yash Raj Studios and Rani's residence in Mumbai. Well, Rani and Aditya have kept their daughter away from the media.

6. Taimur Ali Khan

Junior Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation. The little nawab was gifted a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT by his father Saif Ali Khan on his first birthday. Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar gifted Taimur a forest.

7. Roohi and Yash Johar

Karan Johar's twin daughter Roohi and son Yash were given a nursery designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan as per Indiatimes.

8. Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan owns a red Mini Cooper worth Rs. 25 lakhs as per Indiatimes. She also has a holiday home in Dubai and an Audi A8. The star kid is the apple of her parent's eyes. The holiday home in Dubai is worth Rs. 54 crores, as per the TOI report.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Manoj Pahwa roped in for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Stardom?

9. Misha Kapoor

Bollywood handsome actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor was given a trip to London by her parents when she turned one.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





