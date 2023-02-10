Woah! Check out the upcoming K-dramas releasing this October

MUMBAI: When it comes to Korean entertainment, the new month is all set to surprise you with a dose of laughter, drama and so much more. October is all set to start with a bang with the release of a spin-off show about another strong woman named Gang Nam Soon.

Not just that October also has in store more exciting releases like ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer A Good Day to be a Dog. Trust us, there is more where they came from. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the list of 8 exciting upcoming K-dramas all set to release in October 2023 that are on our radar.

Also, every show assorted below is detailed with complete information including the cast, the plot, the creators, and the network along with a trailer to help you decide which shows deserve to be on your October watchlist. Get started! Find your favorites!

Upcoming K-dramas in October 2023, listed according to their date of release:



1. Strong Girl Nam Soon - Release Date: October 7, 2023

https://youtu.be/bPnfXlsedvc

Also Known as Himssenyeoja Kangnamsoon

K drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime

K drama Star Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Kim Jung Sik

Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 7, 2023

Network/Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Strong Girl Nam Soon is an upcoming South Korean drama that’s a spin-off of the beloved 2017 K-drama titled Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. This comedy crime drama revolves around the experiences of one of Bong Soon’s distant cousins, Gang Nam Soon. The show follows the story of Gang Nam Soon and how she was lost as a kid in Mongolia. Watch the JBBC show on Netflix to witness how she comes back to Korea looking for her family. Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon is all set to release on October 7, 2023, and we are certainly excited.

2. A Good Day to be a Dog - Release Date: October 11, 2023

https://youtu.be/LBmDJq8ufIY

Also Known as: Onueldo Sarangseureobg

K drama Genre: Drama, Romance, Fantasy

K drama Star Cast: Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo

Director: Kim Dae Woong

Writer: Lee Hye (webcomic), Baek In A

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 11, 2023

Network/Where to watch: MBC TV, Viki

This upcoming romantic fantasy features the best of Korean stars like Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo. The show will be directed by Kim Dae Woong. When it comes to the plot, A Good Day to be a Dog is a K-drama adaptation of the famous Naver webtoon also known by the same name. Watch the show on Viki to follow the story of a woman named Han Hae Na who suffers from a peculiar curse where she turns into a dog every time she is kissed. A Good Day to be a Dog is all set to release on October 11 on MBC TV and Viki.

3. Evilive - Release Date: October 14, 2023

https://youtu.be/7W1QzLZphXI

Also Known as Biography of a Villain, Akinjeongi , Aginjeongi, Villain Story

K drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime

K drama Star Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, Shin Jae Ha

Director: Kim Jung Min, Kim Sung Min

Writer: Lee Seung Hoon (Screenwriter)

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 14, 2023

Network/Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV

Another upcoming K-drama we are excited about is EVILIVE. The show will feature the best Korean stars like Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, and Shin Jae Ha. The show is directed by Kim Jung Min and Kim Sung Min. When it comes to the plot it is expected to follow around a struggling lawyer. Watch the ENA show on Genie TV to witness how the lawyer picks up cases by erratically visiting prisoners and how his half-brother helps him. Evilive is all set to release on October 14 on ENA and Genie TV.

4. Doona! - Release Date: October 20, 2023

https://youtu.be/sAH-r7Z6gOQ

Also Known as Leedoona!

K drama Genre: Drama

K drama Star Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Writer: Min Song Ah (webcomic)

Number of episodes: 9

Date of release: October 20, 2023

Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Doona! is all set to feature the best of Korean actors like Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. The upcoming show has been directed by Lee Jung Hyo and written by Min Song Ah. The 9-episode show is based on Webtoon also known as Doona! Watch the ENA show on Netflix to witness how a K-pop idol announces her retirement and how she meets a university student named Lee Won-joon played by Yang Se Jong. Doona! Is all set to release on Netflix on October 20, 2023.

5. Castaway Diva - Release Date: October 21, 2023

https://youtu.be/4fQbVG3iRpA

Also Known as Mooindoui Diva

K drama Genre: Drama

K drama Star Cast: Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 21, 2023

Network/Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Castaway Diva is an upcoming romantic comedy that features the Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s star Park Eun Bin along with other stars like Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, and Cha Hak Yeon. Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who is a girl with big dreams. She wants to be a successful singer. Castaway Diva is all set to release on October 21 and will be available on Netflix to stream.

6. Moon in the Day - Release Date: October 25, 2023

https://youtu.be/HIIYczNW3oM

Also Known as Moonrise During the Day

K drama Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

K drama Star Cast: Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Lee Geung Young

Director: Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yul

Writer: Kim Hye Won, Jung Seong Eun

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 2023

Network/Where to watch: ENA, Netflix

Moon in the Day is another upcoming that you will definitely love. The webtoon adaptation is an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama. The show features the vindictive spirit of Do Ha. Watch the show to witness the unexpected car accident that leads to the switching of bodies with Han Joon Oh who is a superstar with an inferiority complex. The show is The ENA show is all set to release on October 25 on Viki.

7. Perfect Marriage Revenge - Release Date: October 28, 2023

https://youtu.be/iL5VNNvZ2Z0

Also Known as Wanbyeokan Gyeolhon Ui Jeongseok

K drama Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Drama

K drama Star Cast: Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min, Kang Shin Hyo, Jin Ji Hee, Lee Min Young

Director: Oh Sang Won

Writer: Im Seo Ra

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 2023

Network/Where to watch: MBN

Perfect Marriage Revenge is an upcoming K-drama that follows the tale of a woman named Han Ye Jo. Watch the show to witness how she finds out her husband is in love with his sister, Yoo Ra played by Jin Ji Hee. But, as soon as she gets to know about it, Ye Jo passes in a fatal car accident but she wakes up several years in the past. Perfect Marriage Revenge is all set to release on October 28, 2023, via MBN.

8. The Matchmakers - Release Date: October 30, 2023

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxl51whPxr6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Known as The Wedding Battle, Marriage Battle, The Battle of Marriage, Wedding Contest, Sending Me to You, I Send Myself to You, Hoonryedaecheop, Neoege Nareul Bonaenda

K drama Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance

K drama Star Cast: Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Jo Han Chul, Park Ji Young

Director: Hwang Seung Gi

Writer: Ha Soo Jin

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: October 2023

Network/Where to watch: KBS

Another highly awaited show that’s all set to release in October is The Matchmakers. The show features the best Korean stars like Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Jo Han Chul, and Park Ji Young. The K-drama is directed by Hwang Seung Gi and written by Ha Soo Jin. The plot revolves around Shim Jung-woo and the princess. Set in the Joseon Dynasty this KBS period drama will release on October 30.

The above assortment of Korean dramas, slated for a release in October 2023 is a carefully curated compilation of all the highly awaited ones. We highly recommend you add the above-mentioned K-dramas to your October watchlist right away. Get ready for a binge feast this October.

