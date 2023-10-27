Woah! Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil starrer Hukus Bukus really raises our excitement with their trailer, check it out

Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil have become part of a new and upcoming movie, Hukus Bukus. Earlier we had updated about Darsheel shooting in Kashmir for the movie.
MUMBAI: Over the time, there has been a rise of content in all mediums of entertainment, be it OTT, TV or theatre. The audience are now hooked to unique content and powerful performances. Surely not every story turns out to be a hit, however, some movies really hit the mark.

There has been a continuous flow of new content this year and as we come closer to the end of the year, we can see a bunch of new movies and OTT series leaving people excited.

Also read - OMG! Darsheel Safary opens up on the child Artist's professional success; Says ‘Everyone has to face challenges in their lives’

Now, Taran Adarsh has posted the trailer of the movie on his Instagram profile and netizens are really surprised seeing Darsheel and Arun together in the movie.

The trailer looks interesting as it shows a clash between a father and a son but that’s not it. The movie has a lot more in store as the trailer raises our hopes high.

Check out the trailer shared by Taran Adarsh:

According to the trailer we can see how the clash is not just between a son and a father but also between dreams and beliefs. While one on hand, a father wants his son to stand up for his religion, on the other hand we see how a son, at a young age, is blinded by his dreams of being a cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar.

We can see the struggle of a person trying to protect a land that belongs to the temple while his son is moving passionately towards his dream, unaware of the fact that coincidentally he is not playing from the side of the opposition, the ones who are against his father’s belief.

The story is based on Kashmir, religion and cricket and it sure seems like the movie is going to do great. The movie will be released on 3rd November.

Also read - Darsheel Safary on still being remembered for Taare Zameen Par; “People actually think I have issues with reading and writing” – Exclusive   

Tell us what you think about the trailer, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Latest Video
