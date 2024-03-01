Woah! Is debutant Aryan Khan's directorial Stardom based on father Shah Rukh Khan's life?

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan is all set for his directorial debut Stardom. It is indeed the most awaited web series as fans cannot wait to see what the superstar's son has in the store. And this exclusive piece of news from Aryan Khan's web series will definitely make your wait even more difficult and how. 

As per sources, the storyline of Stardom and it is a story of a Delhi boy who makes it big in the film industry. "Aryan Khan's Stardom will showcase the journey of a boy from Delhi who has big dreams to achieve it in the film industry. The journey of a young man will show the ups and downs that he goes through to achieve this stardom. And this story might make you instantly remind of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's journey and who better a son to narrate his story".

The source forever reveals," Having said that it cannot be surely can say that the entire web series is based on Shah Rukh Khan's life journey. It's no biopic. But definitely in bits and pieces, you will get to see the insights of this young Delhi boy".

Aryan Khan chose to become a director and not an actor as the superstar's son didn't have any dreams of facing cameras and becoming a hero. But he is a storyteller, and there are many times Dunki star himself revealed that Aryan has all the qualities to become a director. 

In an interaction with David Letterman, SRK had said, "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too, but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me." And indeed we cannot wait to watch Stardom.

