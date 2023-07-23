Woah! Deepika Padukone points at Alia Bhatt when asked who is capable of flirting with co-stars, fans react

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone’s behaviour with Alia Bhatt in this old video from Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan is being called passive aggressive during the quiz game played by the actress.

Also read - Must Read! Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K gets a mixed response; fans praise her expression, but netizens compare it with Dune

Alia and Deepika made an appearance on KWK, and the filmmaker was seen asking them to spill some secrets of their lives, where he asks who is capable if flirting with the co-star they ain't seeing. Deepika points at Alia and tells her that she is very capable of and later, when Alia tried to explain, she told her upfront not to define.

Deepika immediately points it out to Alia, and she admits it wisely. Karan also asks who is attracted to the guy who is already taken, and Alia accepts she is the one. As the video has been resurfacing on the internet, the netizens have been reacting very strongly towards it, calling out Deepika's behaviour passive aggressive and claim that she is irked due to Alia being in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor at the time and falling for him while he was in a relationship.

One user commented, "Deepika was being a bit passive aggressive here ...alia handled it smoothly thou". Another user said, "Deepika was being passive aggressive here idk".One more user said, "Is that guy Ranbir? The one Alia is attracted to and is taken".

Also read -Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine

Ranbir and Alia met when the actor was single, and they fell in love while filming Brahmastra. They got married after five years, and today they are the parents of their first child, Raha Kapoor.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life