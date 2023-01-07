WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”

Deepika Padukone stepped out for dinner and decided to wear a multi-colour co-ord set. A few netizens are trolling her and they remember that Sonakshi Sinha wore the same outfit a few days ago.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s fashion game is always bang on and fans love what she wears. From her airport looks to her red carpet avatars, the actress’ outfits always grab everyone’s attention.

Recently, she stepped out for dinner and decided to wear a multi-colour co-ord set. It looked wonderful on her and the actress looked very comfortable in the outfit. However, a few netizens are trolling her and they remember that Sonakshi Sinha wore the same outfit a few days ago.

Also Read: Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting

A netizen commented, “2 days ago sonakshi was also spotted wearing same dress.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kuch din pahle Sonakshi bhi yahi dresses pahne Hui thii.” One more netizen commented, “Ispe bhi ranveer singh ka asar aata ja rha hai.” Check out the comments below...

Whatever the trolls have to say, but we feel that Deepika carried the outfit very well, and looked wonderful.

Talking about her movies, the actress has Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake lined up. Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024 and Fighter will hit the big screens on 25th January 2024. Meanwhile, the The Intern remake is yet to go on the floors.

The actress will reportedly also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

So, are you excited for the upcoming movies of Deepika? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Have a loot at the candid clicks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Deepika Padukone Sonakshi Sinha Project K Fighter The Intern JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Ranveer Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Shikha becomes Surekha’s target
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s fashion game is always bang on and fans love what she wears. From her airport looks to her...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Harini comes to know about Savi’s alternate plans
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Krishan Bhargav to enter & TV's show Doosri Maa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”
Latest Video
Related Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did we
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside
What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details
What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details
Kiara Advani
Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani
Sonu Sood
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
Hera Pheri 3
Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5