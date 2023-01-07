WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s fashion game is always bang on and fans love what she wears. From her airport looks to her red carpet avatars, the actress’ outfits always grab everyone’s attention.

Recently, she stepped out for dinner and decided to wear a multi-colour co-ord set. It looked wonderful on her and the actress looked very comfortable in the outfit. However, a few netizens are trolling her and they remember that Sonakshi Sinha wore the same outfit a few days ago.

Also Read: Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting

A netizen commented, “2 days ago sonakshi was also spotted wearing same dress.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kuch din pahle Sonakshi bhi yahi dresses pahne Hui thii.” One more netizen commented, “Ispe bhi ranveer singh ka asar aata ja rha hai.” Check out the comments below...

Whatever the trolls have to say, but we feel that Deepika carried the outfit very well, and looked wonderful.

Talking about her movies, the actress has Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake lined up. Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024 and Fighter will hit the big screens on 25th January 2024. Meanwhile, the The Intern remake is yet to go on the floors.

The actress will reportedly also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

So, are you excited for the upcoming movies of Deepika? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Have a loot at the candid clicks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.