Woah! This deleted scene from Animal goes viral, netizens guess which part of the movie does it belong to

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created a huge buzz among the audience since the day of its release. From its dialogues to its scenes, has made a mark in the hearts of the audience.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created a huge buzz among the audience since the day of its release. From its dialogues to its scenes, has made a mark in the hearts of the audience. Recently, a deleted scene from the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor's Vijay with his gang went viral on social media and now the fans are guessing where that scene has been cut from.

On Friday, a scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal went viral on social media. However, the scene was deleted from the film. The video shows an injured and drunk Ranbir Kapoor taking charge of flying the private jet which also consists of his gang. The intense video shows Ranbir Kapoor's face covered in bruises and one of his eyes bleeding.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, a number of users questioned as to why the scene was cut from the film and started guessing from where the scene might have been edited. One of the comments read, "And i waited whole movie for this scene.. maybe that's why the movie had 3 hrs 49mins runtime before cutting it too 3hrs 21 mins runtime." Another wrote, "That's why, the climax wasn't that Satisfying." Another wrote, "We need the full uncut version of the film." Another wrote, "I think this is from next part of #animalpark." Another wrote, "I think this after Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's fight." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna received a thunderous response from the audience. The film has broken several records at the box office and has collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just 1 week. From Alia Bhatt to Allu Arjun, a number of celebrities shared their review of the film and heaped praise on the cast of the film.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's role as the mute villain in the film has garnered a lot of praise for the actor. Sunny Deol and Dharmendra also praised the actor for his performance. Other than him, Triptii Dimri's short but impactful role in the film has netizens calling her 'national crush'. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being loved more than that between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 22:47

