Woah! Devdas clocks 21 years; throwback to the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the hurdles faced while filming the iconic movie

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an incredible director, and there’s not a single actor in Bollywood who doesn’t want to work with him. He’s strict yet a maestro when it comes to perfection, and if there’s one film that literally changed his career trajectory, it would be Devdas.

Also read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali once revealed he shares a love-hate relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saying, “I was in a dilemma…”

The film was released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles; and as the film clocks 21 years, we bring you a throwback to when Bhansali opened up on the shooting challenges of the film.

Devdas was made with a hefty budget of Rs 50 crores, and Bhansali was told that it was ‘jinxed’. However, the filmmaker didn’t give up despite facing issues. And not just that, the film’s sets were also set on fire back in the day.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once, in an interview, shared that people said the film is jinxed and brings bad vibes. He was advice to shut down the film as it will suffer losses. The set caught fire, producer Bharat Shah was also in trouble, Shah Rukh Khan was in a problem, and so was he. They were all suffering, as reported by Wild Films India.

Also read - “I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!

The film’s producer was also arrested for his alleged connection with the underworld, and a part of Devdas’ set was put on fire. Talking about the same, Bhansali said that it's never easy to get anything in life. One has to work hard. Maybe it was bad timing, it was a test as to how long could they sustain their passion, the director added.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi