WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

MUMBAI: Salman Khan was last seen on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, and now, all eyes are on his next Tiger 3. While there are many reports about his next movie after Tiger 3, the actor has not yet officially announced anything.

We all know that Salman has become quite active on social media and shares his pictures and selfies. Recently, he shared a selfie and wrote, “Selfie lay lay re.” This is actually the lyrics of his song Selfie from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Now, as Salman has shared this in his caption, fans are wondering whether he gave a hint about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is reportedly titled Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. A fan tweeted, “Is this a hint for pawan putra bhaijaan? #SalmanKhan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Bhai #bajrangibhaijaan2 ko tease to nhi kar rhe.” One more fan wrote, “Pawanputra Bhaijaan EID 2025.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, there are reports of Salman Khan starring in No Entry 2, a film with Dharma Productions, and Tiger vs Pathaan. However, nothing is officially announced.

Would you like to see Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the actor is reportedly gearing up to host Bigg Boss OTT. But, this is also just a report and there’s no confirmation about it.

