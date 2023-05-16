WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

We all know that Salman Khan has become quite active on social media and shares his pictures and selfies. Recently, the actor shared a selfie on Twitter, and fans are wondering whether he is hinting at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 13:08
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan was last seen on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, and now, all eyes are on his next Tiger 3. While there are many reports about his next movie after Tiger 3, the actor has not yet officially announced anything.

We all know that Salman has become quite active on social media and shares his pictures and selfies. Recently, he shared a selfie and wrote, “Selfie lay lay re.” This is actually the lyrics of his song Selfie from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Also Read: Must Read! Fans demand better films from Salman Khan; ‘SALMAN CHOOSE BETTER DIRECTORS’ trends on Twitter

Now, as Salman has shared this in his caption, fans are wondering whether he gave a hint about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is reportedly titled Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. A fan tweeted, “Is this a hint for pawan putra bhaijaan? #SalmanKhan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Bhai #bajrangibhaijaan2 ko tease to nhi kar rhe.” One more fan wrote, “Pawanputra Bhaijaan EID 2025.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, there are reports of Salman Khan starring in No Entry 2, a film with Dharma Productions, and Tiger vs Pathaan. However, nothing is officially announced.

Would you like to see Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the actor is reportedly gearing up to host Bigg Boss OTT. But, this is also just a report and there’s no confirmation about it.

Also Read: Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Tiger 3 Pavan Putra Bhaijaan No Entry 2 Bigg Boss OTT Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 13:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement
MUMBAI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the engagement outfit for Bollywood actress Parineeti...
SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan complained, tongue very much in cheek, that his wife Gauri Khan is busy renovating and designing...
'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'
MUMBAI: Actor Mena Massoud has landed in hot soup over his unwarranted comment on 'The Little Mermaid'.The "Aladdin"...
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding
MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao, who has starred in films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Ishq Vishk', 'Jolly LLB' and 'Thakeray'...
MUST READ! 3 things the viewers can expect from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3
MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 became a huge hit among the fans. The show is successfully running for a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Rocket explodes, Virat's life in danger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement
Gauri Khan
SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
OMG! Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship rumors?
Anushka Sharma
WOW! Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and many more B-town beauties all set for their Cannes debut; here's why the actresses will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan jets off to Cannes, ahead of her red carpet debut; actress says, 'From Kedarnath to Cannes'