Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more

MUMBAI:Today was a trailer launch of one of the most awaited films of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This Salman Khan starrer also has Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. The trailer is currently getting lots of love and praises, and audience cannot wait to watch the film which has such an amazing cast.

During the trailer launch, Palak Tiwari revealed the excitement her six year old brother had in him, while watching her on-screen with 'Tiger' Salman Khan.

Further, during a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, when asked if she is nervous to watch herself on the big screen, Salman Khan interrupts, telling Shehnaaz 'Move on kar jaao'.

Salman further repeats the same statement and this time, Shehnaaz replies with 'Kar gayi'.

While answering the question asked previously, she replied that she was starstruck working with Salman, but never nervous. She is not nervous to watch herself on big screen as well, as she loves herself.

Sharing a very special memory from the past, she revealed that when she got rejected for a shoot of a music video years back and she was very much disheartened by it. But, her mother encouraged her, telling her with utmost confidence that Shehnaaz would one day, work with Salman Khan in future.

But what actually grabbed everyone's attention is Salman Khan's statement directed to Shehnaaz at the trailer launch. Since he said, 'Move on kar jaao', the audience is curious to know the context of it.

Is it in context of Siddharth Shukla, or is he referring to something else?

