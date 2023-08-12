Woah! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga sell his ancestral land for Arjun Reddy? Let's take a look at his success story

MUMBAI: After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has again become the talking point for all the same reasons post Animal’s release. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Saloni Batra among others. Despite making a monstrous collection of over 550 crore globally, he has also been at the receiving end for glorying misogyny, toxic masculinity, and violence, just like he did in Shahid Kapoor starrer and Arjun Reddy.

But did you know, that the filmmaker once revealed that he didn’t have much money to spend on Vijay Deverakonda starrer after others backed out of the project? A Reddit user recently took the platform to share Vanga’s old video where he’s seen opening up about selling 36 acres of Mango garden for 1.5 crore, and that money was put into Arjun Reddy.

In the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is heard saying, “I was supposed to get 1.5 crores from outside and 1.5 crores was my investment and 1 crore would be the publicity. So right after opening the office these all guys were supposed to put in the money on the project but then they were like dude it’s not happening. So I had only 1.5 crores and I did not know what to do, we were supposed to shoot the next month. Luckily, there was an ancestral property – like 36 acres of Mango garden that was sold out.

“My father and my brother had sold it out for 1.5 crores and that money was put in the project. You know when your property is sold and that money you’re using to put in your project, there is always a jittery feeling in your spine. You never know what happens because if something goes wrong, you’re gone!”

Well, soon after the video resurfaced on the web, netizens hailed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his struggles. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “I don’t like this guy but damn I appreciate you for the effort. Love people who do their research.”

The second netizen commented, “I’ve seen his all English interviews, people think he is arrogant, when he started out no was ready to put money on his projects, some producers told him to make few changes in his script for them . But he didn’t agree , Film making is one of riskiest business, many brilliant fims don’t work at box office, bcoz of clashes or timing and many other things. he produced his debut movie with his own money, imagine the balls to write/ direct and produce.”

Another commented, “True to form, everyone on the sub is attacking him on his poor real estate negotiation skills and missing the very emotional point he is trying to make.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to enter the 600-crore club worldwide with his latest release, Animal. Within the first week of its release, it has earned 563 crore globally. On the other hand, Arjun Reddy was a box office hit.

