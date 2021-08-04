Woah! Did Vicky Kaushal just pull off a Jethalal's move from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's? Video INSIDE

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has been creating a lot of noise lately. The actor was last seen in Bhoot and has an interesting line up including Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur amongst others.

But what we have today is going to be alluring for all his female fanbase. The actor has been spotted channelling his inner Jethalal. Yes, we’re talking about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character and below are all the details you need!

As one knows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a huge fan following. The show has recently entered its 14th year but the craze to date has only grown further.

Not just a Television star, but the TMKOC fever is even viral in the Bollywood industry. Vicky is yet another star.

Today, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself on Instagram where could be seen grooving. He was totally enjoying the moment and one could see how happy he was.

The actor even mentioned that he was down with 4 cups of coffee. That’s surely a hell lot of caffeine but a fan went onto creating another edited video featuring Jethalal from Taarak Mehta.

The fan video witnessed Vicky Kaushal dancing in his room. The video then fades out to Jethalal in the Gokuldham society as he shook his b**ty. There were several steps that were matching between the two and it’s the mashup we truly never saw coming. But we cannot deny it was fun AF!

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately over his personal life. The actor has been rumoured to be dating Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. He has multiple times been outside her apartment.

