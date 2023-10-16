Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'

Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and entertainment. His unique blend of hip-hop and R&B, along with his introspective lyrics and smooth delivery, has earned him a massive global following.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 20:05
movie_image: 
DRAKE WITH HIS SON

MUMBAI :Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and entertainment. His unique blend of hip-hop and R&B, along with his introspective lyrics and smooth delivery, has earned him a massive global following.

Also read - Drake denies knowing woman who claims he kicked her out after sex

The rapper recently released his much-awaited album For all the Dogs after teasing it for nearly three months. As songs from the album are making the headlines, the rapper’s 6-year-old son has released his debut single and it has become talk of the town. Scroll down to know more.

On Sunday night, Drake turned to Instagram to announce that his son, Adonis Graham, has just dropped his inaugural single, featuring a cameo appearance by Toronto Raptors rookie, Gradey Dick. He wrote, “Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” along with a clip of the track.

“My Man Freestyle,” with Adonis credited as a writer with producer Lil Esso, starts with a chorus. “Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man,” Adonis says. He then describes a day leading up to a game, “I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I smash my car/ I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball.”

Both the Raptors newcomer, Gradey Dick, and Drake make brief appearances in the video. In one shot, Drake, Adonis, and Gradey are seated in front of a backdrop reminiscent of the ones used in post-game press conferences by sports teams. Interestingly, as of this writing, the song has already reached 9.2 Million views so far on the clip shared on Instagram.

Also read - Drake denies knowing woman who claims he kicked her out after sex

A user wrote, “The dunks have to reflex your body  love it , while another user wrote, “better than my xxl freestyle”. A third user commented, “My Man Freestyle already double platinum in the skreets.” A fourth user called Drake’s son, “Young legend” while DJ Khalid dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 
 

Drake Adonis graham gradey Dick dj khaleed Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 20:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua save Haider’s sister Kaynaat from getting the abortion?
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI :Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend
MUMBAI :It was the national cinema day on Friday and the weekend was celebrated as National cinema week, well this week...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
MUMBAI :Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and...
Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Exclusive! Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan to be guests on the show?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
Dhak Dhak
Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend
Kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
Bobby Deol
Aww! Bobby Deol’s emotional post wishing his mother will leave you teary eyed, check it out
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MADONNA
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch