Woah! Is emerald green the new black? Take a look at these stunning pictures where Jahnvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stun fans with their style statements

MUMBAI: In case you missed the memo, green is the choice of the season. Perhaps it’s got something to do with the increasing trend of gardening (who’s not a plant parent these days?) or going on safari to satisfy our longing for the great outdoors. The regenerative hue has made waves both on and off the runway and has indisputably become a celebrity favourite this season.

Also read -Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm

While it might not be among the favoured colours in your current wardrobe, green will definitely lift your spirits and put you in the mood for summer.

In recent couples of events, we have noticed Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looking absolutely stunning in emerald green outfits. The starlet and superstar blew everyone's mind away with this unique colour, making fans wonder if emerald is the new black.

Also read - From Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, check out these glimpses of how these Hindi film actors spent their Karva Chauth

Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at different events, both look extremely glamorous. Take a look at the pictures -

Indeed, the two never fail to make style statements, no matter where they go. While Katrina Kaif has been a fashion icon since a while, Jahnvi Kapoor has recently been audience's favourite when it comes to making style statements.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.