Woah! Is emerald green the new black? Take a look at these stunning pictures where Jahnvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stun fans with their style statements

In case you missed the memo, green is the choice of the season. The regenerative hue has made waves both on and off the runway and has indisputably become a celebrity favourite this season.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 23:43
movie_image: 
Jahnvi

MUMBAI: In case you missed the memo, green is the choice of the season. Perhaps it’s got something to do with the increasing trend of gardening (who’s not a plant parent these days?) or going on safari to satisfy our longing for the great outdoors. The regenerative hue has made waves both on and off the runway and has indisputably become a celebrity favourite this season.

Also read -Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm

While it might not be among the favoured colours in your current wardrobe, green will definitely lift your spirits and put you in the mood for summer.

In recent couples of events, we have noticed Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looking absolutely stunning in emerald green outfits. The starlet and superstar blew everyone's mind away with this unique colour, making fans wonder if emerald is the new black.

Also read - From Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, check out these glimpses of how these Hindi film actors spent their Karva Chauth

Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at different events, both look extremely glamorous. Take a look at the pictures -

Indeed, the two never fail to make style statements, no matter where they go. While Katrina Kaif has been a fashion icon since a while, Jahnvi Kapoor has recently been audience's favourite when it comes to making style statements.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Katrina Kaif Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 23:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Here are couples who had major disagreements in the Bigg Boss house over the years
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is trending on social media. Regarding the show and its contestants, a lot has been said. People...
Must read! Here are Bigg Boss contestants over the years who were loved in the show, but later hated upon
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is trending on social media. Regarding the show and its contestants, a lot has been said. People...
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi
MUMBAI: Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.He is best known for his roles in serials...
Woah! Is emerald green the new black? Take a look at these stunning pictures where Jahnvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stun fans with their style statements
MUMBAI: In case you missed the memo, green is the choice of the season. Perhaps it’s got something to do with the...
Can't wait! 'God lord, we're back' - Karan Johar introduces the star studded guests this season on Koffee With Karan
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is back with Koffee with Karan Season 8. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol-Bobby...
Adorable! Tejasswi Prakash has this cute reaction after spotting paparazzi, take a look
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss...
Recent Stories
Jahnvi
Woah! Is emerald green the new black? Take a look at these stunning pictures where Jahnvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stun fans with their style statements
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
Can't wait! 'God lord, we're back' - Karan Johar introduces the star studded guests this season on Koffee With Karan
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?
Annu
Exclusive! Annu Kapoor’s stand on nudity, “I am not against nudity, but I am against vulgarity”, read to know more
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Vidya
Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67
Utkarsh
Exclusive! “My father does not react much, but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2