Woah! Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?

MUMBAI: Good news has come to the fore for the fans of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. There are possibilities of the actor playing the role of a villain in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Don 3. Although this has not been made official yet, but Emraan was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's office today. In such a situation, there are speculations that after lead actor Ranveer Singh, Emraan may be the next finalised actor of this film.

In the video that surfaced on social media today, Imran can be seen in a hoodie-style sweatshirt and jeans. He is also seen posing for the shutterbugs and having fun conversations. Commenting on the video post, a user wrote," Finally we will see something good for Don 3." Another wrote, “Best”. Still, we are waiting for the official announcement by the makers of Don 3.

The makers of Don 3 shared a teaser of the film, where they officially announced the film with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. However, the lead cast was not liked by the audience as people did not approve of any other actor in the role of Don other than Sha Rukh Khan.

However, Farhan or the producers of Don 3 have not yet made any claims about the female lead of the film. However, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani were spotted outside his office in the past few months. Hence, it is possible that either of them could be seen playing the 'Jungli Billi' in Don 3.

Let us tell you that Emraan was last seen in Tiger 3 and his acting was highly praised. His look and appearance in the film were greatly appreciated by the audience. Even though this film proved unsuccessful at the box office, Hashmi definitely impressed the audience with his brilliant acting as a villain.

