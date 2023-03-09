Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the hits of 2023. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan starrer movie by Karan Johar got love from the audience as it contained a lot of nostalgic songs and comedic scenes along with some drama.

Also read - Entertaining! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer looks like a rom-com with a touch of drama in it

The movie has been in the buzz for various reasons including the kiss between veterans Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Several people including the family members of the cast have reacted to the same. And now, Esha Deol has also shared her experience of watching her father in the movie.

Esha Deol reveals she has watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and calls it a very emotional film. "It was very difficult for me as a daughter to sit through certain scenes that my dad was performing," she shares with an online entertainment news portal.

Esha adds that she loves her father, Dharmendra, very much and admires him as a fan too. She admits she had to remind herself that it's not the daughter but her as an audience watching the movie, Etimes quotes the actress.

Well, the kissing scene was the most talked about scene in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, (spoiler ahead, in case you have not watched it yet) there's also a scene where Dharmendra's character, Kawal Lund passes away. It was a very emotional scene.

Hema Malini was earlier asked about Dharmendra's kissing scene in the movie. The actress back then had not watched it but gushed about how her husband loves to be in front of the camera.

In a recent interview with India.com, Hema Malini opened up about kissing on-screen. The actress readily agreed to kiss on screen provided it is nice, relatable and gels with the film. Even Sunny Deol reacted to Dharmendra's kissing scene saying that only his father can carry it off despite not watching the movie.

During the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani success press conference. Dharmendra was asked about the kissing scene as well. He called it his 'baayen haath ka khel' (an easy one). Dharmendra also shared that whenever he gets an opportunity he makes the most of it.

Also read - Splendid! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proves to be the highest weekend opener for Karan Johar, check out the numbers

In other news, Esha recently reconciled with her step-brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol after Gadar 2's release. Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film has done a business of Rs 149.57 crores nett to date.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life



