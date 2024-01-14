Woah! Faissal Khan attends brother Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan's Mumbai reception, is all well between the brothers?

MUMBAI: On the night of Jan 3, Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Many photos and videos from the event surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. Their wedding photos became the talk of the town for many reasons, including the groom’s OOTN for his big day.

Also read - Really! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare trolled for having a Christian wedding, “Ek dharm follow krlo”

After taking vows in Mumbai, the whole family dashed off to Udaipur for their wedding ceremony at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa. Amid her wedding, the superstar’s brother Faissal Khan is making headlines for apparently giving the family event a miss.

But, Faissal Khan is now seen in Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception. Check out the post -

In an interview, Faisal spoke about turning down an offer to appear in the the reality show Bigg Boss, and suggested that participating on the show would be akin to being ‘caged’. He said that he has already been caged once before in Aamir’s house, and would not want to sacrifice his freedom at any cost.

Also read - Wow! Aamir Khan's Electrifying Dance Sets Ira Khan's Wedding Ablaze

Is all well between the brothers now?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





