Woah! This family member of Shah Rukh Khan recommended Mahira Khan to star opposite the superstar in Raees

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees was one of the most cherished films of 2017. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and also performed exceptionally well at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees was one of the most cherished films of 2017. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and also performed exceptionally well at the box office. 

However, the major highlight of the film was certainly Mahira Khan, who enthralled everyone with her beauty and impeccable acting skills. Raees was Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's debut film in Bollywood. While there are many stories surrounding how Mahira bagged her first Bollywood film, the actress revealed it was actually one of Shah Rukh Khan's own family members who recommended her name to the superstar and makers of Raees.

Mahira Khan played the role of Aasiya Qazi, Raees's (Shah Rukh Khan) wife in the Rahul Dholakia film. Her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was one of the major highlights of the film. The actress herself has mentioned that till today she can't believe that she got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Hassan Chaudhury, Mahira Khan revealed that the success of Humsafar played a major part in her bagging the role in Raees. She revealed that during a visit to India to promote one of her films, people in India were raving about Humsafar which also starred Fawad Khan. During her stay in India, the makers of Raees contacted her for the film.

The Pakistani actress also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber, also watched Humsafar, and it was she who recommended her name to the superstar. SRK then forwarded her name to the makers of Raees, and that's how she bagged the role of Aasiya Qazi.

Mahira was one of the few lucky Pakistani artists who got a chance to work in a Bollywood film. Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017; however, in 2016, after the Uri attack, Pakistani artists were banned in India by the government. As Mahira had already shot for the film before the judgment was passed, the film was allowed to release despite featuring a Pakistani artist. The ban has been lifted recently, opening a pathway of opportunities for Pakistani artists to work in Bollywood films.

