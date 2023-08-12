Woah! Fans are comparing the hotness of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan and Fighter, here is the picture

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on this Republic Day, 2024, today finally after the long wait the teaser of the movie is out, the movie which is directed by Bang Bang, War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has some amazing star cast like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Movie Fighter is said to be the first Indian aerial action film which is a tribute to Air Force heroes.

The teaser ever since it is out, is getting positive response from the fans and audience, it is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and it is getting love for its amazing visuals and some great action, another reason that is there is getting some amazing response is the small glimpse of the actress Deepika Padukone in her bikini that is setting the gram on fire.

The picture of the actress Deepika Padukone along with Hrithik Roshan where she is wearing Bikini is getting viral all over the internet, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress as this is going to be one of the hottest pair of Indian cinema of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The fans all over all shared this picture along with another picture of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie Patahan and saying that the actress has managed to raise the temperature in both these pictures and specifically in both these scenes.

The fans all over are also saying Siddharth Anand definitely knows to define and describe the hot chemistry between the lead actors, be it Pathaan or Fighter. Also they are saying Sidharth Anand is one of the best minds who knows to present actress Deepika Padukone in the best hottest way possible.

Indeed the smallest glimpse of Hrithik and Deepika Padukone is creating Fire all over the internet, so we look forward to see what the trailer and the movie will create. What are your views on the teaser and this hot glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and how excited are you for the movie Fighter, do let us know in the comment section below.

