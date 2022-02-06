Woah! Fans were aww stricken to Kiara Advani’s swanky car worth Rs. 1.56 crore

MUMBAI: Amongst the Bollywood divas whom we love to follow for fashion inspiration, Kiara Advani tops the charts. She has a simple yet elegant sense of style and we absolutely love her picks. The actress picked a blue cotton suit with detailings in white lace for the day. While some have given her outfit a double-tap, a handful of others, as we noticed, have obsessed over her car worth Rs 1.56 crore.

Kiara became a proud Audi owner last year and she added another swanky car to her collection. Today, the actress took the cars out for a spin and caught the attention of motorheads.

A little digging revealed that it is an Audi A8 L model. As per the official description by Carwale, the four-wheeler is "the carmaker's flagship luxury sedan that was launched in India at the start of this year with a new design language, luxurious features, a touchscreen operated cockpit, and more." The car comes is "powered by a V6 petrol engine that produces 355bhp/500Nm."

Apart from Audi A8 L, Kiara also has a BMW X5, Mercedes Benz E Class, and a BMW 530 D parked in her garage. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will release theatrically on June 24, 2022. She also has Govinda Naam Mera and Telugu drama RC15 with Ram Charan in the works.

Credit: Times Now