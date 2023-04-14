Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise

Farah Khan was among the many stars who made their way to meet Mukesh Chhabra after his mother’s demise. Mukesh’s mother Kamla died on Thursday evening. The emotional casting director was seen breaking down outside the hospital after her death.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise

MUMBAI:Farah Khan was among the many stars who made their way to meet Mukesh Chhabra after his mother’s demise. Mukesh’s mother Kamla died on Thursday evening. The emotional casting director was seen breaking down outside the hospital after her death. On Friday morning, Farah was seen making her way to the hospital to show her support to Mukesh. However, before she could enter the building, she was met with a group of cameramen who were attempting to get a byte from her.

Also read - Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?

It was evident that Farah got upset with the gesture and was seen signalling ‘What is this?’ She then pulled out her mask and stormed into the building while the cameramen gave her space to walk. Watch the video below:

Amazing! Farah Khan calls Bollywood’s Badshah ‘Sporty’ and ‘Agile’, and here is the reason

Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the past few days. According to the Times of India, Kamla was unwell and was hospitalised for three weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh confirmed the news by sharing a note. “My beloved mother has left us for her heavenly abode. The cremation will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium on the 14th April, 2023," the note read. He shared the note with the caption, “Our biggest support has left us for her heavenly abode  May her soul forever rest in peace."

Several stars including Nupur Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Imtiaz Ali, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Paul attended the funeral on Friday afternoon. A video of Ankita Lokhande breaking down at the funeral has also surfaced online.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18

Also read - Amazing! Farah Khan calls Bollywood’s Badshah ‘Sporty’ and ‘Agile’, and here is the reason

Farah Khan Bollywood Aparshakti Khurrana Deepika Padukone Ayushmann Khurrana Maniesh Paul Nupur Sanon Shahid Kapoor Imtiaz Ali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
MUMBAI:The first installment of Aashiqui was released in 1990 and it starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead...
Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars! Details inside!
MUMBAI:The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television....
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
MUMBAI:A lot of times it happens that a movie is made but due to some reasons, it doesn't get a release or the release...
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother
MUMBAI:Casting director, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra died on Thursday. She breathed last at Mumbai'...
Junoniyat: Woah! Jahaan and Jordan’s major face-off, Jordan mocks Jahaan’s love
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world TellyChakkar is back...
Recent Stories
Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, K
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, K
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chh
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother
Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day
Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day
Must Read! Know more about Feroz form Farzi, Bhuvan Arora
Must Read! Know more about Feroz form Farzi, Bhuvan Arora
Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan
Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan