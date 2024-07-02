Woah! Fighter: Hrithik Roshan offers a BTS glimpse at his character 'Patty'

Hrithik may be seen in the video learning how to get inside the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI cockpit. Additionally, he may be seen rehearsing maneuvers and engaging in simulation training. The actor is also shown mingling with residents and Indian Air Force troops at the real-world Tezpur Air Base in Assam and Hyderabad's Dundigal Air Force Academy.
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been enjoying immense praise for his role in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor has brilliantly portrayed Patty, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, offered fascinating behind-the-scenes video that gave viewers an inside look at all that went into making Hrithik an on-screen fighter jet pilot.

The 'Meet Patty' video offers a peek at the preparation and training Hrithik underwent to fully embrace the role of Patty.

Hrithik Roshan shared the video and penned, "Meet Patty - A #Fighter Pilot whose only allegiance is to his country. The sky is his playground, and his Sukhoi's cockpit is his home. A fierce leader, an unwavering friend and an enemy to be feared. But most of all, he's a Fighter Forever "

Siddharth Anand, the director and producer, describes Patty as "I think Patty is a fiercely patriotic soldier, puts his country before everything else, before personal ego, his relationships, and that is why he is so lovable."

Regarding Hrithik Roshan's casting in Fighter, Viacom18 Studios producer Ajit Andhare states, "When you think of who you will put into the cockpit of an Indian fighter jet, there are not very many names that comes to your mind, so i think it was almost a no brainer to see Hrithik in the Cockpit behind those aviators, behind those instrumental panels."

Co-producer Ramon Chibb describes Hrithik's character preparation in detail, "Hrithik has been really sincere because he's been talking to a lot of them (Real Fighter jet pilots), attending briefings, real actual live machinery feels, flying the simulator, learning how to sit in the cockpit, handling controls, giving commands."

Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan's co-star, remarks on the actor, "He's very generous as a person, as a human being. That's the reason I connected with him.. he's very hardworking, he's very sincere, he's very committed. He has got a phenomenal presence, a presence which is God-given. In a way, I'm his commanding officer..the whole thing, the kind of respect he has..when he's speaking to me, not being disrespectful...it takes a lot for a huge star to stand in one frame and do that."

Co-star Deepika Padukone reflects on their first on-screen partnership with Fighter, saying, "We all know this person Hrithik Roshan on-screen, but I think to actually work with him, to see how he functions, to see his process is very fascinating. He's extremely focused because he's such a perfectionist, and he wants to get everything right and perfect."

The BTS video also sheds light on Hrithik's relationship off-screen with co-stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. A tribute to the Indian Air Force, Siddharth Anand's Fighter was released on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter is now the first movie of 2024 to earn 300 crores globally. Fighter, which is being produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand's first production together.

