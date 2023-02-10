Woah! Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat reveals about sensing the romance brewing between co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, '... we all knew'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to shell out major couple goals. They fell in love with one another in 2013 on the sets of Fukrey. They celebrated their wedding with their loved ones in October last year, and pictures from their wedding ceremony had gone viral.

In a recent interview, Richa Chadha said that they kept their romance hidden from their co-stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh, while they were shooting for the first installment of Fukrey.

She joked that she thought Manjot would feel jealous as he was single. Now, Pulkit Samrat has revealed that the Fukrey cast knew something was cooking between them, back then.

In an interview with News18, Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat said that while Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal thought that they were clueless about their romance, he and the cast had a hint something was brewing.

“Richa and Ali thought that we didn’t have the slightest hint of their brewing romance but we all knew. During the last leg of the promotions of the first part of Fukrey, we got a feeling that something must be cooking between them, kuch toh daal pak rahi hai,” he said.

Speaking about why he thinks Richa and Ali chose to remain hush-hush about their romance for the longest time, Pulkit joked that they perhaps doubted the substantiality of their relationship.

“They didn’t tell us for the longest time maybe because they doubted the substantiality of their relationship. They perhaps didn’t know if it was just ‘time pass’ or a solid one (laughs),” he said.

Meanwhile, Fukrey 3, the latest installment in the wildly popular Fukrey franchise, released in theaters on 28th September, 2023. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma.

Ali Fazal, who previously graced Fukrey 1 and 2 with his presence, was once again a part of the ensemble cast, but this time had a special appearance. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

