Woah! Gadar 2 mints money, while OMG 2 struggles in advance bookings, check out the collection

MUMBAI: Right now, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 are two of the biggest new movies gearing up for release. Both movies are going to clash with each other and are considered to be the Indian version of Barbenheimer, Barbie and Oppenheimer, that released a couple of weeks ago.

Also read - Exclusive! Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals

The movies kickstarted advance bookings a couple of days ago. And as per trends, Sunny Deol is leading in comparison to Akshay Kumar starrer new movie. And the gap is widening with each passing day.

The buzz around Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is quite high. It is a sequel to the hit 2001 movie of the same name. Anil Sharma is bringing a sequel to the movie with the same cast and some new additions.

Just yesterday, the Gadar 2 advance booking report came out and with a thumping majority, the movie has earned more than 3 crores already. And the business, the number, just keeps increasing.

Gadar 2, as per the latest reports, has minted Rs 4 crores before release. This excludes the blocked seats. Trade experts are predicting a double-digit opening for Gadar 2.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's movie is suffering on the advance booking front. As per the latest OMG 2 advance booking report, the movie's collection stands at Rs 70 lakhs. That's just Rs 5 lakhs more than last evening's collections.

In comparison to Gadar 2, the collections are quite low. OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit movie of the same name. The film has been having certification issues with the CBFC board.

But eventually, the makers settled for an 'A' rating, that is an adult rating. Akshay Kumar has been keeping low on promotions of OMG 2 but has been sharing the assets related to the movie.

Amit Rai has helmed the movie which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in it. The advance booking reports of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are going viral in the entertainment news.

Sunny Deol was asked about the box office clash of Gadar 2 with OMG 2. The actor recalled the clash between Gadar and Lagaan and said that whatever the outcome, he would move ahead with positivity.

Also read - Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

Recently, while promoting his movie, he compared his character of Tara Singh with Marvel's Hulk and DC's Superman saying that he is no less than these mighty superheroes.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

