Woah! Gauravv K Chawla recalls the time he played the Ouija board with Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Gauravv K Chawla, who directed the horror-thriller web show Adhura, recently shared an interesting anecdote where he shared that him and Saif Ali Khan once played the Ouija board game together to call ghosts. He added that Saif finds the supernatural world intriguing and even said that Saif enjoys watching horror content with his son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Chawla said that Saif’s friends from England were also there and joked that they were trying to call the ghost in English.

When asked if they had any ghost encounters that night, Chawla said no. He said, “No, our language only was wrong. But after that we started talking about our experiences of having encountered a spirit. And there was a lady from England and she was talking about it. So it is a real thing.”

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Saif had opened up about afterlife and had said that he is very agnostic in real life. He is very secular in the sense that thinks that too much religion worries him. They put an emphasis on the afterlife and not enough emphasis on this life. He has a very sad feeling that once you die, it’s just lights out. That’s the end, nothing more. He sometimes hopes that there is more.

