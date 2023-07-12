Woah! Guess the movie made on 7 crore budget, which ended up earning 400 crores?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 22:18
MUMBAI: In 2022, a Kannada film named 'Kantara' hit the theatres on September 30 and the film went on to become a blockbuster. Kantara was the story of people from a village and it was made with a budget of just Rs 7 crore. Kantara, however, went on to create history in terms of earnings and collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Kantara director Rishabh Shetty became a superstar after the huge success of this film, which was later released in Hindi too. It is interesting to note that Rishabh Shetty was struggling before the success of this film and he somehow managed to make Kantara with a meagre budget of Rs 7 crore. It would not be wrong to say Kantara is one of the most profitable films of India.

The success of ‘Kantara’ has prompted Rishabh Shetty to come up with a prequel of this film. It is expected that Rishabh Shetty would soon make an official announcement in this regard.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 22:18

