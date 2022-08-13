WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Mjnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna and is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani united for a short interactive session on Instagram to celebrate the glorious one year of their maiden outing together Shershaah. Although the duo seemed to be in different locations but, towards the end, Sidharth got up and started walking only to sit beside Kiara, thus revealing that they were at the same place the whole time.

Also Read: Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post

The moment they entered each other’s frame, their admirers gasped for breath and expressed their excitement in the comment section. Kiara then adorably kept her head on Sidharth’s shoulder as they continued to speak with online users.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Now, although Sid and Kiara did not verbally confirm their relationship, their special gestures were more than enough for their fans to arrive at the conclusion that they are dating!

One overwhelmed fan wrote, "yes yes sid we won't tell anyone you are couple what was this", while another said, "I knew it they are together Sid ne jo end mein surprise diya hai The way he just went and sat there doing nothing i love him so bad."

Also Read: Awesome! Are rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returning with another film after ‘Shershaah’?

As Sidharth and Kiara seemed to have made their relationship Instagram official, the internet is now waiting for a final confirmation more eagerly than ever.

On the work front, Sidharth is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force while Kiara Advani was last seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jug Jugg Jeeyo Indian Police Force Mission Majnu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash gets brutally injured, and Karan Kundrra’s pamper will surely melt your heart!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are...
Disheartening! The Brave actress Anne Heche declared dead a week after her major car accident
MUMBAI: Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Aliya Buji hires goons to attack Sid?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
BIG Update! Not just comedian Raju Srivastava but his younger brother is also admitted to AIIMS, details inside
MUMBAI: Famous comedian Raju Srivastava, who made millions of people laugh with his comedy stints, is admitted to AIIMS...
WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani united for a short interactive session on Instagram to celebrate the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Twist! Preesha to gain her memory, deets inside
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?
WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?
Latest Video