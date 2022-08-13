WOAH! Has Kiara Advani just confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra with THIS lovely gesture?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani united for a short interactive session on Instagram to celebrate the glorious one year of their maiden outing together Shershaah. Although the duo seemed to be in different locations but, towards the end, Sidharth got up and started walking only to sit beside Kiara, thus revealing that they were at the same place the whole time.

The moment they entered each other’s frame, their admirers gasped for breath and expressed their excitement in the comment section. Kiara then adorably kept her head on Sidharth’s shoulder as they continued to speak with online users.

Now, although Sid and Kiara did not verbally confirm their relationship, their special gestures were more than enough for their fans to arrive at the conclusion that they are dating!

One overwhelmed fan wrote, "yes yes sid we won't tell anyone you are couple what was this", while another said, "I knew it they are together Sid ne jo end mein surprise diya hai The way he just went and sat there doing nothing i love him so bad."

As Sidharth and Kiara seemed to have made their relationship Instagram official, the internet is now waiting for a final confirmation more eagerly than ever.

On the work front, Sidharth is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force while Kiara Advani was last seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Credit: Times Now