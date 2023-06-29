Woah! Hefty fees charged by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for the film 'Project K' revealed

Project K is the working title of an upcoming science fiction movie helmed by Nag Aswin. It features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
MUMBAI:Project K is the working title of an upcoming science fiction movie helmed by Nag Aswin. It features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. 

Not just its cast, the film's budget and the reported fees of the lead actors has become a topic of discussion on social media.
If reports are to be believed, Project K is being made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, with Rs 200 crore being spent just on the fees of the actors. 

Also read - Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone's fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film 

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the highest paid actresses in the Hindi film industry, is reportedly walking away with Rs 10 crore for her role in Nag Ashwin's film. Not just her, but veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be paid Rs 10 crore for the role. 

Earlier, Big B had also sustained an injury on the set while filming a scene but has now recuperated. Kamal Haasan, who is the newest addition to the film's cast, will reportedly be paid Rs 25 crore. Reportedly, he is playing the antagonist. 

Coming to Prabhas, he is apparently charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role. Meanwhile, the production cost of the movie is said to be around Rs 400 crore. 

The cost is huge as sci-fi genre has required the makers to invest a lot in set up and other technical aspects like VFX. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the total budget of Project K is Rs 600 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history yet.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K has been in making since February 2020. Director Nag Ashwin will reportedly be releasing the official title of Project K at an event in July. 

Also read - Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date

Moreover, a motion poster for the film will also be unveiled in the United States. The update is not entirely unexpected as the film is edging closer and closer to its release, which is set for January next year.

Project K will reportedly be a two-part movie. The plot of the film was intriguing enough to the makers and they decided to split it into two parts. While the first part will introduce the central characters, the other part will delve deeper into the plot and the world of Project K.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World 

