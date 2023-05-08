WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers

Esha Deol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and many more star kids have failed to make a mark in the industry. But, their mothers were hit.
Hema Malini

MUMBAI:  Nepotism has always been the talk of the town. It is said that star kids get a chance even if they are not talented. However, there have been female leads whose mothers were hit actresses, but the daughter’s failed to make a mark at the box office.

Check out the list below...

Hema Malini-Esha Deol

Hema Malini ruled the big screens in the 70s and 80s with hit movies like Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more. However, her daughter, Esha Deol didn’t get the fame like her mother.

Also Read: Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out

Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji

Just like Hema Malini, Tanuja also left a mark in the industry in the 70s and 80s. While her daughter Kajol became a star, Tanuja’s younger daughter Tanishaa failed to make a mark in the industry.

Sharmila Tagore-Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has done some good projects, but she didn’t get the fame that her mother Sharmila Tagore had. The veteran actress recently made a comeback and once again impressed one and all.

Dimple Kapadia-Twinkle Khanna-Rinke Khanna

When Twinkle made her debut with Barsaat, everyone thought that she is the next big thing in Bollywood. However, she starred in many flops and after trying her luck for six years in the industry, she decided to quit acting. Rinke Khanna too tried her luck in the industry but failed to make a mark.

Salma Agha-Zahrah S Khan

Salma Agha was a well-known actress and her film Nikah is still remembered by one and all. Her daughter Zahrah S Khan made her debut opposite Arjun Kapoor in Aurangzeb. But, after that we didn’t get to see her in any movie. She is now ready for a second innings in the industry, so let’s see if she gets the fame like her mother or not.

Also Read:WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, "It's a full nepotism film"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

