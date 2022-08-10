Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans

Ileana D'Cruz left her fans shell-shocked with her sudden pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when she got married. Take a look at the pregnancy announcements of Bollywood actresses that left fans shocked and how.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
ALIA BHATT

MUMBAI :Ileana D'Cruz left her fans shell-shocked with her sudden pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when she got married. Take a look at the pregnancy announcements of Bollywood actresses that left fans shocked and how. 

Also read - Woah! Netizens ask Ileana D'cruz about her child's father; fans support her, "You can have a baby without marrying"

1. Ileana D'cruz 

Ileana D’Cruz left her fans and netizens surprised with her pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when she did get married and who is her husband. There were string reports of her dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, and they have often been spotted holidaying together.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy within the first three months of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, faced a lot of backlash, and it was alleged that she was pregnant before marriage.

3. Dia Mirza 

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy after her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi and faced trolling for hiding her pregnancy from the world, which clarified that she had some complications and hence kept it secret.

4. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia too shared her first pregnancy soon after her marriage with Angad Bedi, and she too faced a lot of trolling for the same.

5. Nayanthara 

Nayanthara became a mother of twins via surrogacy and announced their birth soon after her marriage with Vignesh Shivan, which left her fans shocked and how.

6. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin got pregnant before her marriage and was judged badly, but today she is a happy mother and gives a damn about judgements.

7. Natasa Stankovic

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya too announced the pregnancy before marriage, and later they got married in a lockdown. This year, on February 14, Valentine’s Day, they had a lavish wedding.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

Also read - Congratulations! Ileana D’cruz pregnant with first child, mom Samira writes “Can’t wait”

Ileana D'Cruz Kalki Koechlin Alia Bhatt Natasa Stankovic Dia mirza Neha Dhupia Nayanthara lifestyle fashion Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.She has worked in both Bengali...
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
MUMBAI:    Many South actors and actresses have already made their Bollywood debut, and soon some will be seen in big...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Moral Support! Seerat wants Angad with her every step of the way as she is set to get married to Garry
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
MUMBAI:Twinkle Khanna has won hearts not just with her performances in films but also with her funny books. She has a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disappointment! Sai cancels the honeymoon plan with Satya
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans
MUMBAI :Ileana D'Cruz left her fans shell-shocked with her sudden pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when...
Recent Stories
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
1
Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician
Really! Kartik Aaryan once dated Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, read on to know more about their alleged love affair
Really! Kartik Aaryan once dated Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, read on to know more about their alleged love affair
Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3 and more
Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3 and more
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor