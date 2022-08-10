Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans

MUMBAI :Ileana D'Cruz left her fans shell-shocked with her sudden pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when she got married. Take a look at the pregnancy announcements of Bollywood actresses that left fans shocked and how.

1. Ileana D'cruz

Ileana D’Cruz left her fans and netizens surprised with her pregnancy announcement, and they are wondering when she did get married and who is her husband. There were string reports of her dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, and they have often been spotted holidaying together.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy within the first three months of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, faced a lot of backlash, and it was alleged that she was pregnant before marriage.

3. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy after her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi and faced trolling for hiding her pregnancy from the world, which clarified that she had some complications and hence kept it secret.

4. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia too shared her first pregnancy soon after her marriage with Angad Bedi, and she too faced a lot of trolling for the same.

5. Nayanthara

Nayanthara became a mother of twins via surrogacy and announced their birth soon after her marriage with Vignesh Shivan, which left her fans shocked and how.

6. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin got pregnant before her marriage and was judged badly, but today she is a happy mother and gives a damn about judgements.

7. Natasa Stankovic

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya too announced the pregnancy before marriage, and later they got married in a lockdown. This year, on February 14, Valentine’s Day, they had a lavish wedding.

