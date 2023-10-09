Woah! Here are some prominent celebrities who have worked in B-grade films

Did you know, several Bollywood celebrities have starred in some B-grade Hindi films? It is hard to believe but many superstars of today starred in these films at the start of their careers.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 13:30
AKSHAY KUMAR

MUMBAI :  Did you know, several Bollywood celebrities have starred in some B-grade Hindi films? It is hard to believe but many superstars of today starred in these films at the start of their careers. Thankfully for them, good projects came their way sooner than later.

1. Akshay Kumar 

OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar starred in an action cum suspense thriller Mr. Bond. The movie did not do well at the box office. It was a time of great struggle for Akshay. But once he got the Khiladi tag, rest has been history.

2. Katrina Kaif 

Actress Katrina Kaif who is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan did a B-grade film named Boom. The actress chose the film in order to get an entry in to Bollywood. The film surely got her noticed and fortunately for her, there’s been no looking back.

3. Amitabh Bachchan 

Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan was once in a Rs. 90 crores debt when his company collapsed. The actor's career was almost over as he was not getting any films. Amitabh decided to do a B-grade movie named Boom starring Katrina Kaif. Unfortunately, the film flopped at the box office.

4. Suniel Shetty 

Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty is known for doing action films including Border and Mohra. His on-point comedy timing will make you fall in love with his roles in Gopi Kishan and Hera Pheri. But he starred in a B-grade film Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baaki Hai, which we are sure no one remembers.

5. Mamta Kulkarni 

Mamta Kulkarni was the actress in demand back then with a good list of Bollywood films in her kitty. The actress also starred in a B-grade movie named Divine Temple Khajuraho.

6. Preeti Jhangiani 

Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani starred in Haseena - Smart, Sexy, Dangerous just like Isha Koppikar. But, she is remembered for her roles in Mohabbatein and Awara Paagal Deewana.

7. Isha Koppikar 

Actress Isha Koppikar appeared in a B-grade film named Haseena – Smart, Sexy, Dangerous. But the actress is still known for her role in Tusshar Kapoor's film Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. She even played a prominent role with Shah Rukh Khan in Don.

8. Manisha Koirala 

Bollywood's popular actress Manisha Koirala suddenly faced a tough time in her life and career. She chose to do the Choti Si Love Story film, which was a B-grade movie. The actress received flak from the audience. The storyline of the film was a love story of a young boy and a mature lady.

9. Neha Dhupia 

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia starred in a B-grade film which was her debut movie. She starred in Sheesha, a 2005 film with actor Sonu Sood. Later on, Neha did some memorable roles in Bollywood films.

