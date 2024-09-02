Woah! Here’s the second poster of Crakk with an important detail about the trailer, deets inside

Vidyut Jamwal posted the second poster of the movie wherein we can see even Arjun Rampal and we must say, the movie buffs are really excited to watch Arjun Rampal once again on-screen.
MUMBAI : A lot of movies have been released and more are in the pipeline. With the new year beginning, we are getting to see some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Also read -Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to be amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will be released on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

Now the makers have finally released the trailer of the movie, something that the audience were waiting for so eagerly. 

The trailer starts with Vidyut's voice and it gives a clear indication about the type of role he will play this time. As the trailer progresses, two things that grab the attention is the BGM and the destinations. However, soon we get to see Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in a hot action avatar.

Watching Vidyut Jamwal in action again is surely amazing but this time we will get to see Arjun Rampal standing against him and a glimpse of that is seen in the trailer which really builds up a lot of expectations about how the face off would be like. Without further ado let's watch the trailer below:

There's everything we can expect from a Vidyut Jamwal movie. watching the trailer it seems that it's going to a deadly game involving risk of life where Arjun Rampal runs the kingdom and Vidyut Jamwal becomes a contestant who is there to win. We can see various stunts and crashes which builds up the hype for sure.

We can definitely expect some mind-blowing stunts, face-off between Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal and then some spicy romance between Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi.

Earlier we got to see a strong chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jamwal in the song Jeena Haraam and then a power-packed avatar of Vidyut Jamwal in the song Rom Rom featuring MC Square.

Later, Vidyut Jamwal posted the second poster of the movie wherein we can see even Arjun Rampal and we must say, the movie buffs are really excited to watch Arjun Rampal once again on-screen.

Also read - Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

Are you ready for this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 14:52

