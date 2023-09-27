Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster release, Jawan, is creating history, has broken all the box office records, and continues to dominate even on the 20th day of its release. Well, only if you think that Jawan and Pathaan were massive blockbusters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster release, Jawan, is creating history, has broken all the box office records, and continues to dominate even on the 20th day of its release. Well, only if you think that Jawan and Pathaan were massive blockbusters. 

Also read -Box office! Jawan was rock steady on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections

Hold on, Dunki is arriving on Christmas, and the superstar has this master plan to make it a blockbuster like Jawan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to release Dunki a day before on the global market and create a phenomenon around the film, just like Jawan.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, "Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon, and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place, and the plans are locked to bring the film to international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period".

Dunki is a social comedy drama, and it is the first time Rajkummar Hirani and the superstar will be coming together, and Shah Rukh Khan is indeed leaving no stone unturned to make it massive. 

The reports further claim that there is a possibility that Dunki will be released on the same day of the international release or a day later, and till now, the makers have been planning on the same.

At the success event of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan himself confirmed that he was coming with Dunki for Christmas. And the teaser of the film will reportedly be released during Diwali, and the trailer might come out just a day ahead of the release of the film. 

Also read - Wow! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 teaser released, could you catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan?

And now it will be interesting to see what will be Shah Rukh Khan's plan to beat with Saalar starring Prabhas as the film is slated to release on the same day.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki JAWAN Pathaan Red Chillies Entertainment Salaar Prabhas Bollywood South TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Unfair! Mahendra about to lose the battle
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Rohan waits for a moment to harm Disha
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv and Tara cannot stay together as themselves
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster release, Jawan, is creating history, has broken all the box office records...
Vanshaj: Intense! Bhoomi confronts Vidur for his actions
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is making headlines all over again due to her being away from the media scanner, and there are...
Recent Stories
Shah
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look
Disha
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde nahin hai", netizens troll Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot
Jawan
Box office! Jawan was rock steady on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections
Tiger
Wow! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 teaser released, could you catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan?
Meezaan
Exclusive! "I would definitely love to play a rockstar on-screen, but I haven't been offered yet" - Meezaan Jafri
Divya
Exclusive! "The character of Laadli is similar to Divya Khosla Kumar, she is exactly like this" - Director Radhika Rao