Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster release, Jawan, is creating history, has broken all the box office records, and continues to dominate even on the 20th day of its release. Well, only if you think that Jawan and Pathaan were massive blockbusters.

Hold on, Dunki is arriving on Christmas, and the superstar has this master plan to make it a blockbuster like Jawan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to release Dunki a day before on the global market and create a phenomenon around the film, just like Jawan.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, "Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon, and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place, and the plans are locked to bring the film to international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period".

Dunki is a social comedy drama, and it is the first time Rajkummar Hirani and the superstar will be coming together, and Shah Rukh Khan is indeed leaving no stone unturned to make it massive.

The reports further claim that there is a possibility that Dunki will be released on the same day of the international release or a day later, and till now, the makers have been planning on the same.

At the success event of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan himself confirmed that he was coming with Dunki for Christmas. And the teaser of the film will reportedly be released during Diwali, and the trailer might come out just a day ahead of the release of the film.

And now it will be interesting to see what will be Shah Rukh Khan's plan to beat with Saalar starring Prabhas as the film is slated to release on the same day.

