Woah! Here's why Kalki Koechlin deletes the X application from her phone, Sayani Gupta reacts

MUMBAI: Actor Kalki Koechlin is no longer using her X account. Making the announcement, she took to her Instagram account and shared a screenshot of herself as she was about to delete the X, formerly known as Twitter, application from her phone. Justifying her reason, she said it's hate and misinformation amid the Palestine and Israel situation on the micro-blogging site which made her to do it.

Also read - Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’

The Dev D actor wrote, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough.”

She went on to offer her followers some alternative platforms. She also used several hashtags related to the ongoing Palestine-Israel crisis. Applauding her decision, the Four More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta commented, “Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter maybe almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!”

Reacting to the actor's post, a user wrote in the comments, “Thank you for being one of the only few Bollywood celebrities for speaking out for the cause of Palestine. The deafening silence from the rest who have massive influence and reach is sickening.” “Good to see that someone from the Indian industry has some nerves to speak the truth. Love you for this,” added another one.

Also read -"I couldn't be more Thrilled and Excited'',says Kalki Koechlin aka Faiza of in Made in Heaven Season 1

Kalki was last seen in Goldfish with Deepti Naval. In the film, Kalki appears as a loving daughter, Anamika who struggles with financial problems. Deepti played the role of her mother suffering from dementia. The film marked the return of Kalki to the theatres after Gully Boy. She will be seen next in R Arvind's Emma And Angel.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times