Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter's trailer to be released on THIS date, deets inside

After the release of two songs from the movie, we are here with another major update this time about the movie which will surely excite you all.
fighter

MUMBAI : The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

The movie has been discussed and in the news ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasion, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released two songs from the movie which created a wave of appreciation as the audience loved it very much. While one song shows the amazing dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the other shows a sizzling hot chemistry between the two.

We are here with another major update this time about the movie which will surely excite you all.

Now, as per sources, the trailer of the movie will be released on 10th January which is something that the audience has been really waiting for.

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

