Woah! Hrithik Roshan reveals how his childhood experiences helped him play the role of Rohit in Koi... Mil Gaya

As we gear up for the 20th anniversary of Rakesh Roshan’s iconic film Koi… Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan, who essayed the lead role of Rohit, reveals to IMDb how his own childhood experiences aided him in essaying the role.
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

As we gear up for the 20th anniversary of Rakesh Roshan's iconic film Koi… Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan, who essayed the lead role of Rohit, reveals to IMDb how his own childhood experiences aided him in essaying the role.

Speaking of his portrayal of Rohit, Hrithik revealed, “I took a lot from my childhood. I was bullied. My cycle was broken. Although this was a scooter in the film, mine was a cycle – a cycle I loved.”

“I used to be crazy about cycling and stunts. I had a BMX bike, and some big boys broke it. It was heartbreaking. So I had already lived some of those sequences, but the one thing I had that made the character is that I played him mentally challenged but without self-sympathy. I had a lot of anger, and I added that. I added anger, and I added stubbornness, and I added dignity,” Hrithik Roshan further mentioned.

Hrithik Roshan added, “What is inspiring about Rohit, and this is something I believe in my life, is that when you are stuck in a hole and really trying to come out, people will come and help. It’s very inspiring for me to see someone stuck but still trying. That attitude is very inspiring, which I put into this character, and it became special. That was the missing link.”

Koi… Mil Gaya also starred Preity Zinta, Rekha, Hansika Motwani, Rajat Bedi and others in pivotal roles apart from Hrithik Roshan.

